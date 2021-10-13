Kitwe District Pastor’s Fellowship chairman Raddy Lewila has urged opposition political parties not to shun the National Day of Prayer and Fasting.

Rev Lewila notes that it is saddening that some political parties tend to shun the event, a day when Zambians should humble themselves and seek God’s divine intervention in the challenges facing this country.

He maintains that this year’s prayers in particular will be very important as the country will be praying for reconciliation and unity after the elections.

The clergyman said in an interview that it is important for political parties leaders to gather in numbers and thank God for the peaceful 12 August elections and the smooth transition of power.

He said praying for the peaceful elections and smooth transition of power after the elections will be among the cardinal prayer points during the prayers as well as praying for goods rains.

” Politicians in the opposition should put aside their personal political views and participate in the national prayers, they should realise that Zambia is bigger than any one of us and pray for the country,” Reverend Lewila said.

He further explained that the prayer sessions will also include prayers to ask God to give the President wisdom to address the prevailing economic challenges.

And Reverend Lewila has said that preparations for the National Day of Prayer and Fasting have advanced in Kitwe with only a few final touches to be done.

He however stated that the prayers will led by the church mother bodies comprising of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and the Churches Council of Zambia (CCZ).

The country will on Monday, October 18th observe a day of national prayer and fasting by former President Edgar Lungu.