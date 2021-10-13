President Hakainde Hichilema has challenged the media to be independent and regulate itself.

Speaking during a live Radio program on Phoenix FM this morning as part of his interaction with the public, the president however cautioned media practitioners to be fair, and report using facts and not falsehoods.

The President said Zambia has enough laws to deal with those who want to use media platforms to abuse other people, as was the case in the previous regime, and reiterated that his priority is to re-organize the Zambian economy because doing this would allow every citizen to enjoy the right to do business.

He has explained that when the economy recovers, the government will have excess resources for investment in social sectors, such as education and health.

The President said that lessons have been drawn from past prosecutions of fraud and elsewhere on assets recovery, and the government will ensure that this time around, the process will be a success. He also promised new programs in the 2022 national budget, which will soon be presented to Parliament.

The president warned that those who aspire for public office and want to work in his government must ensure they are clean and free from corruption.

President Hichilema has also hinted that his government has not come to haunt anyone, but it will put in place systems, which prevent corruption.

President Hichilema has maintained that he is being methodical in his appointments for administration positions to ensure those that take up such roles in different sectors are knowledgeable said that this is also one way to make sure those appointed are qualified to avoid mismanagement and abuse of authority by those appointed as was the case with the previous government.

President Hichilema said that Zambians should exercise patience when it comes to making changes as the government is trying to correct the mess which was left by the previous government.

The head of state has assured that within a short time, more people will be appointed to fill up the gaps of those that have either been recalled or fired.

Further, the head of state indicated that he has not forgotten about women in leadership positions and has assured Zambians to expect more women in the next appointments.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has disclosed that beginning next year, the government will for the first time ever embark on providing scholarships funds at the constituency level.