Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Garry Nkombo has launched the construction of one thousand housing units under the Money Grow Co-operative Society housing scheme.

The housing scheme which targets persons dealing in small businesses will benefit marketeers, bus and taxi drivers among others.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony held at Chishelungu housing estate, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Garry Nkombo said housing ownership for Zambians is close to President Hakainde Hichilema’s heart adding that it is a key focus area for the new dawn government.

Mr Nkombo revealed that over three hundred job opportunities for youths will be created from the housing project.

The Minister was elated that thousands of ordinary Zambians have joined hands to start saving towards the home ownership scheme.

Mr Nkombo reiterated that government is in a hurry to deliver jobs for the youths and improve the livelihoods of families across the country.

The Minister said this in a speech read for him by Local Government and Rural Development Director Housing and Infrastructure Development Nkumbu Siame.

And Money Grow Savings and Credit Co-operative Society National Chairperson Mauden Shula said the housing scheme is meant to assist members own housing units.

Mr Shula disclosed that members of the savings scheme faced huge challenges in sourcing land later on to raise funds for building hence the decision to venture into the home ownership scheme.

Mr Shula explained that members for the savings scheme will pay for the houses under a fixable payment model.