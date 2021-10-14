Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, says government will ensure that emerging technologies are used to bridge the gaps that hold back inclusive and sustainable development.

Mr. Mutati said his ministry will ensure profit is fully appreciated from technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence among others.

He explained that since the creation of the Ministry of Technology and Science, government has been taking stock and repositioning the ministry at the centre of economic transformation.

He said this at a stakeholder breakfast meeting on the strategic direction for digital transformation and targets for the first 100 days in Lusaka today.

Mr. Mutati said government will further increase investments in research, science and technology while encouraging private sector participation.

He disclosed that government has been engaging various stakeholders on how best to make the Ministry of Technology and Science thrive hence the reason for the stakeholders’ meeting aimed at creating partnerships that are going to move technology, science, innovation and skills development forward.

Mr. Mutati also reiterated that government remains resolved to realising a digital transformation for the Zambian people in all economic and social sectors.

He further revealed that the new dawn administration has also engaged the ordinary citizens on how digital technology can be used as an instrument for economic inclusion.

He pointed out that overwhelming turn up for the meeting by stakeholders is a clear indication that Zambians are responding to the government call on the role of science and technology in the economic transformation agenda of Zambia.

Speaking at the same meeting Ministry of Technology and Science Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame said her ministry is poised to become an enabler of Zambia’s economy.

Ms. Siame noted that for a long time, the country has talked about science and technology but has not been able to put mechanisms in place to make it happen.

“Now we have a ministry that will do things differently together with stakeholders because now it is a partnership,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zambia Robotics president Chiluwata Lungu said science and technology have the ability to attract massive investment to Zambia.

Dr. Lungu explained that the country has youths who are very talented in technology.