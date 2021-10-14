9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 14, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Technology to promote inclusive, sustainable development-Mutati

By Chief Editor
53 views
2
Headlines Technology to promote inclusive, sustainable development-Mutati
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, says government will ensure that emerging technologies are used to bridge the gaps that hold back inclusive and sustainable development.

Mr. Mutati said his ministry will ensure profit is fully appreciated from technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence among others.

He explained that since the creation of the Ministry of Technology and Science, government has been taking stock and repositioning the ministry at the centre of economic transformation.

He said this at a stakeholder breakfast meeting on the strategic direction for digital transformation and targets for the first 100 days in Lusaka today.

Mr. Mutati said government will further increase investments in research, science and technology while encouraging private sector participation.

He disclosed that government has been engaging various stakeholders on how best to make the Ministry of Technology and Science thrive hence the reason for the stakeholders’ meeting aimed at creating partnerships that are going to move technology, science, innovation and skills development forward.

Mr. Mutati also reiterated that government remains resolved to realising a digital transformation for the Zambian people in all economic and social sectors.

He further revealed that the new dawn administration has also engaged the ordinary citizens on how digital technology can be used as an instrument for economic inclusion.

He pointed out that overwhelming turn up for the meeting by stakeholders is a clear indication that Zambians are responding to the government call on the role of science and technology in the economic transformation agenda of Zambia.

Speaking at the same meeting Ministry of Technology and Science Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame said her ministry is poised to become an enabler of Zambia’s economy.

Ms. Siame noted that for a long time, the country has talked about science and technology but has not been able to put mechanisms in place to make it happen.

“Now we have a ministry that will do things differently together with stakeholders because now it is a partnership,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zambia Robotics president Chiluwata Lungu said science and technology have the ability to attract massive investment to Zambia.

Dr. Lungu explained that the country has youths who are very talented in technology.

Previous articleZambia, Tanzania and Tunisia Top in Africa-wide Youth ICT Innovation Competition

2 COMMENTS

  1. Stop diverting attention just sort out load shedding….create employment for the youths,,,,reduce fertilizer to k250, implement free education and buy medicine for all govt Hospitals…..this is what Zambians want not technology this technology that…..and stop shielding thieves otherwise you won’t even finish 5 years

  2. #Saulosi well spoken. Digital transformation: give me a break, mobile coverage stops 15km outside Lusaka, loadshedding every day, mobile money networks without a connection to each other or normal banks, interest rates over 25% – where do I start?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 2

Technology to promote inclusive, sustainable development-Mutati

Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, says government will ensure that emerging technologies are used to bridge the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Reduce the Queues at Tax Paying Points and Remove Chaos at All Borders, Musokotwane Directs New ZRA Chief

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
Finance and National Planning Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE today hosted a strategic visioning meeting for top management of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA). The Minister...
Read more

President Hichilema challenges the media to be independent and regulate itself

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
President Hakainde Hichilema has challenged the media to be independent and regulate itself. Speaking during a live Radio program on Phoenix FM this morning...
Read more

President Hichilema confers with UK envoys

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
The United Kingdom has expressed interest to partner with the Zambian government in areas of trade and investment. And President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed happiness...
Read more

President HIchilema Fires Dr Simon Miti and Dissolves boards of ZESCO, ZR, INDENI and ZAMTEL

Headlines Chief Editor - 44
President Hakainde Hichilema has, with immediate effect, dismissed the secretary to the cabinet Dr. Simon Miti and dissolved boards of ZESCO Limited, Zambia Railways,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.