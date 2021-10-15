United Party for National Development (UPND) Mapatizya Member of Parliament (MP) Emeldah Munashabantu has advised public service workers in Zimba district to acquaint themselves with the UPND manifesto to ensure that their programmes are in-line with the aspirations of the ruling party.

Ms. Munashabantu says civil servants as technocrats should ensure that they play their role of translating and implementing the aspirations of the party in government.

Speaking when she interacted with heads of government departments in Zimba today, the MP said civil servants need to realize that they work for government of the day and must understand the policies of the ruling party.

“The UPND new dawn government has indicated its desire to civil servants to ensure that you must work towards achieving these desires,” Ms. Munashabantu said.

He further stated that public service workers should be accountable and work professional in the execution of their duty to the nation.

“All officers should be professional in their work and conduct; government through Cabinet Office will ensure that the services reach the people in urban, rural and remote areas to benefit the people,” she said.

She challenged the civil servants to ‘own’ the UPND party manifesto and explain it to the people at the grassroots so that people appreciate the good policies of government.