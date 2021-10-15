9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 15, 2021
Photo Gallery
This Week in Pictures

By Chief Editor
This Week in Pictures
Labour Minister Brenda Tambatamba flanked by Marcopolo Tiles Company Limited Acting Chief Executive officer Roy Chisanga Mwamba (in white shirt) during a tour of Marcopolo Tiles Limited on Thursday, October 14,2021-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA
Vice President Mutale Nalumango showing the congartulations card received from the Wife of Zambia Airforce Commandant Sharmaine Barry during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her office
Wife of Zambia Army Commander Stella Alibuzwi present a gift to Vice President Mutale Nalumango during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her office
Labour Minister Brenda Tambatamba during a tour of Marcopolo Tiles Limited on Thursday, October 14,2021-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA
Labour Minister Brenda Tambatamba during a tour of Marcopolo Tiles Limited on Thursday, October 14,2021-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA
Labour Minister Brenda Tambatamba during a tour of Marcopolo Tiles Limited on Thursday, October 14,2021-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA
ZNS Commandant Lt. Gen. Maliti Solochi (front) leading his entourage during the inspection of the Kalongola – Nalolo Road Project that has taken too long to complete in Nalolo District, Western Province yesterday. The standard gravel road will connect Sioma, Nalolo and Kalabo Districts.
Vice President Mutale Nalumango (2nr)confers with Wife of Zambia Army Commander Stella Alibuzwi (third from left), Wife of Zambia Police IG Inonge Kajoba (2nl) wife of Zambia Airforce Commandant Sharmaine Barry (l) Wife of Zambia National Service Commandant Angela Solochi during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her office
Vice President Mutale Nalumango speaking to Service Chiefs spouses during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her offic
Vice President Mutale Nalumango greet the Wife of Zambia Army Commander Stella Alibuzwi and wife of Zambia Airforce Commandant Sharmaine Barry during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her office
Vice President Mutale Nalumango greets the Wife of Zambia Army Commander Stella Alibuzwi and wife of Zambia Airforce Commandant Sharmaine Barry during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her office
Vice President Mutale Nalumango (2nr) having the light moment with Wife of Zambia Army Commander Stella Alibuzwi (third from left), Wife of Zambia Police IG Inonge Kajoba (2nl) wife of Zambia Airforce Commandant Sharmaine Barry (l) Wife of Zambia National Service Commandant Angela Solochi during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her office
Vice President Mutale Nalumango speaking to Service Chiefs spouses during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her offic
Vice President Mutale Nalumango greet the Wife of Zambia Army Commander Stella Alibuzwi and wife of Zambia Airforce Commandant Sharmaine Barry during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her office
Vice President Mutale Nalumango greets the Wife of Zambia Army Commander Stella Alibuzwi and wife of Zambia Airforce Commandant Sharmaine Barry during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her office
