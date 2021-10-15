Photo Gallery Updated: October 15, 2021 This Week in Pictures By Chief Editor October 15, 2021 53 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery This Week in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Labour Minister Brenda Tambatamba flanked by Marcopolo Tiles Company Limited Acting Chief Executive officer Roy Chisanga Mwamba (in white shirt) during a tour of Marcopolo Tiles Limited on Thursday, October 14,2021-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA Vice President Mutale Nalumango showing the congartulations card received from the Wife of Zambia Airforce Commandant Sharmaine Barry during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her office Wife of Zambia Army Commander Stella Alibuzwi present a gift to Vice President Mutale Nalumango during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her office Labour Minister Brenda Tambatamba during a tour of Marcopolo Tiles Limited on Thursday, October 14,2021-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA Labour Minister Brenda Tambatamba during a tour of Marcopolo Tiles Limited on Thursday, October 14,2021-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA Labour Minister Brenda Tambatamba during a tour of Marcopolo Tiles Limited on Thursday, October 14,2021-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA Labour Minister Brenda Tambatamba during a tour of Marcopolo Tiles Limited on Thursday, October 14,2021-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA ZNS Commandant Lt. Gen. Maliti Solochi (front) leading his entourage during the inspection of the Kalongola – Nalolo Road Project that has taken too long to complete in Nalolo District, Western Province yesterday. The standard gravel road will connect Sioma, Nalolo and Kalabo Districts. Vice President Mutale Nalumango (2nr)confers with Wife of Zambia Army Commander Stella Alibuzwi (third from left), Wife of Zambia Police IG Inonge Kajoba (2nl) wife of Zambia Airforce Commandant Sharmaine Barry (l) Wife of Zambia National Service Commandant Angela Solochi during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her office Vice President Mutale Nalumango speaking to Service Chiefs spouses during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her offic Vice President Mutale Nalumango greet the Wife of Zambia Army Commander Stella Alibuzwi and wife of Zambia Airforce Commandant Sharmaine Barry during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her office Vice President Mutale Nalumango greets the Wife of Zambia Army Commander Stella Alibuzwi and wife of Zambia Airforce Commandant Sharmaine Barry during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her office Vice President Mutale Nalumango (2nr) having the light moment with Wife of Zambia Army Commander Stella Alibuzwi (third from left), Wife of Zambia Police IG Inonge Kajoba (2nl) wife of Zambia Airforce Commandant Sharmaine Barry (l) Wife of Zambia National Service Commandant Angela Solochi during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her office Vice President Mutale Nalumango speaking to Service Chiefs spouses during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her offic Vice President Mutale Nalumango greet the Wife of Zambia Army Commander Stella Alibuzwi and wife of Zambia Airforce Commandant Sharmaine Barry during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her office Vice President Mutale Nalumango greets the Wife of Zambia Army Commander Stella Alibuzwi and wife of Zambia Airforce Commandant Sharmaine Barry during the courtesy call of the Service Chiefs spouses at her office Previous articleECZ Happy with Campaigns for October 21 Elections LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Latest News Photo GalleryChief Editor - October 15, 20210This Week in Pictures Read more Headlines ECZ Happy with Campaigns for October 21 Elections Chief Editor - October 15, 2021 General News Government to establish cultural village in Western province Chief Editor - October 15, 2021 Headlines President Hichilema must address nation on Simwinga’s sacking-Green Party Chief Editor - October 15, 2021 Columns If free education promise has been a slip of a tongue, president Hakainde should be honest and say so Chief Editor - October 15, 2021 More Articles In This Category The Week in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - October 8, 2021 7 Read more Cabinet Ministers Induction in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - September 14, 2021 7 Read more Opening of Parliament in Pictures Photo Gallery editor - September 13, 2021 9 Read more Inauguration ceremony in pictures Photo Gallery editor - August 25, 2021 17 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 31. 32. 33. 34. 35. 36. 37. 38. 39. 40. 41. 42. 43. Read more - Advertisement -