9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 15, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia committed to maintaining a record of peace and democracy on the continent, Kakubo tells AU

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Zambia committed to maintaining a record of peace and democracy on the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation, Hon. Stanley Kakubo says Zambia is committed to maintaining a record of peace and democracy on the continent following the democratic election of Zambia’s 7th President, His Excellency, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

In his maiden speech to the 39th Ordinary Session Executive Council of the African Union, Hon. Kakubo who thanked the African Union for sending an election observer mission said the peaceful transfer that occurred after the August 12th General Elections, was a testimony that Zambia valued the tenets of democracy.

And commenting on the report of the Permanent Representative Committee on Structural Reforms, Hon. Kakubo requested the African Union Commission to provide necessary support to the Economic, Social & Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) Secretariat in Zambia.

He emphasized the need to expedite the recruitment of staff for the Secretariat with priority to critical expert positions.

Hon. Kakubo further reiterated Government’s commitment in ensuring that the secretariat was fully operational in order to deliver on its mandate.

Hon. Kakubo disclosed that the Government had fulfilled its obligations set in the ECOSSOC Host Agreement by acquiring a stand-alone property in a prime area of Lusaka to accommodate the ECOSSOC secretariat.

ECOSSOC is a civil society policy organ of the African Union .The organ provides an opportunity for African Civil Society Organizations to play an active role in contributing to AU’S principles, policies and programmes.

Previous articleThis Week in Pictures

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia committed to maintaining a record of peace and democracy on the continent, Kakubo tells AU

Minister of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation, Hon. Stanley Kakubo says Zambia is committed to maintaining a record of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government to establish cultural village in Western province

General News Chief Editor - 1
Tourism and Arts Minister Rodney Sikumba says plans are underway to establish a cultural village in Western Province that will add value to the...
Read more

Justice Minister calls on stakeholders to come up with legitimate reason to abolish the Death Penalty

General News Chief Editor - 13
Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has called on various stakeholders to engage the government on calls to abolish the death penalty to come up with...
Read more

80 percent of blindness curable- PS

General News Chief Editor - 2
North-Western Province Acting Permanent Secretary, Beatrice Muyambango says the government is committed to the fight against Blindness. Ms Muyambango said 80 percent of blindness...
Read more

DEC arrests 5 people for money laundering activities involving over K 5.5 million

General News Chief Editor - 10
The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested 5 people for money laundering activities involving over K 5,500,000. In North-western Province,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.