Minister of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation, Hon. Stanley Kakubo says Zambia is committed to maintaining a record of peace and democracy on the continent following the democratic election of Zambia’s 7th President, His Excellency, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

In his maiden speech to the 39th Ordinary Session Executive Council of the African Union, Hon. Kakubo who thanked the African Union for sending an election observer mission said the peaceful transfer that occurred after the August 12th General Elections, was a testimony that Zambia valued the tenets of democracy.

And commenting on the report of the Permanent Representative Committee on Structural Reforms, Hon. Kakubo requested the African Union Commission to provide necessary support to the Economic, Social & Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) Secretariat in Zambia.

He emphasized the need to expedite the recruitment of staff for the Secretariat with priority to critical expert positions.

Hon. Kakubo further reiterated Government’s commitment in ensuring that the secretariat was fully operational in order to deliver on its mandate.

Hon. Kakubo disclosed that the Government had fulfilled its obligations set in the ECOSSOC Host Agreement by acquiring a stand-alone property in a prime area of Lusaka to accommodate the ECOSSOC secretariat.

ECOSSOC is a civil society policy organ of the African Union .The organ provides an opportunity for African Civil Society Organizations to play an active role in contributing to AU’S principles, policies and programmes.