Saturday, October 16, 2021
General News
Givernment dismisses calls to advertise the position of Chief Justice

By Chief Editor
The government has dismissed calls to advertise the position of Chief Justice before the appointment of a suitable candidate.

According to the Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe, such a process has no legal backing and only when the Constitution is reviewed after wide consultations can the position of a Chief Justice be open for advertisement.

Mr Mulambo said that currently pursuant to article 140 of the Constitution, the Republican President reserves the prerogative to appoint the Chief Justice and judges subject to recommendations by the Judicial Service Commission.

Mr. Haimbe said this in Lusaka last night during a Public Forum organized by News Diggers.

At the same function, Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa said there is enough time to amend the Constitution to facilitate the advertisement of the position of a Chief Justice pending appointment of a suitable candidate.

Mr. Sangwa said the move will ensure the appointment of a Chief Justice with a high probability of integrity.

Mr. Sangwa recently wrote to President Hakainde Hichilema to consider placing adverts for the position of Chief Justice before effecting an appointment, a proposal that has attracted a flurry of public debates.

