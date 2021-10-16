9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Sports
Updated:

Nkana Jump Six Places After Beating Zesco United

Nkana jumped six places to number five on Saturday after beating Zesco United 1-0 at home in Kitwe to win the first leg of their Copperbelt derby.
The result ended Nkana’s three match winless run in which they have collected just one point.

For Zesco, it was their second league loss from five games played this season.

Jacob Ngulube headed in the game’s lone goal in the 18th minute to settle the contest.

But Nkana were harshly denied a 33rd minute penalty by referee Mathews Hamalila when striker Alex Ngonga was brought down in the area.

Nkana shifted from 11th to number five on 10 points, one point more than Zesco who dropped from number four to number seven after Saturday’s defeat.

Meanwhile,  Joel  Bwalya’s  Kafue  Celtic replaced  Zesco  in fourth  place  after  they beat  fellow promoted club Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0  in Lusaka thanks to an 88th minute goal  from Mwiza  Siwale.

Celtic have 11 points,  one point  behind  Nkwazi  and  second placed  Buildcon  who are  tied on 12  points  while  leaders  Green Buffaloes have 19 points.

Buildcon and Nkwazi drew 0-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 7
15/10/2021
Green Buffaloes 5-Indeni 0
16/10/2021
Buildcon 0-Nkwazi 0
Kafue Celtic 1-Kansanshi Dynamos 0
Nkana 1-Zesco United 0
Konkola Blades 0-Chambishi 0
Green Eagles 1-Kabwe Warriors 2
17/10/2021
Power Dynamos-Lusaka Dynamos
27/10/2021
Forest Rangers-Zanaco
Prison Leopards-Red Arrows

