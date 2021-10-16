Nkana jumped six places to number five on Saturday after beating Zesco United 1-0 at home in Kitwe to win the first leg of their Copperbelt derby.

The result ended Nkana’s three match winless run in which they have collected just one point.

For Zesco, it was their second league loss from five games played this season.

Jacob Ngulube headed in the game’s lone goal in the 18th minute to settle the contest.

But Nkana were harshly denied a 33rd minute penalty by referee Mathews Hamalila when striker Alex Ngonga was brought down in the area.

Nkana shifted from 11th to number five on 10 points, one point more than Zesco who dropped from number four to number seven after Saturday’s defeat.

Meanwhile, Joel Bwalya’s Kafue Celtic replaced Zesco in fourth place after they beat fellow promoted club Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 in Lusaka thanks to an 88th minute goal from Mwiza Siwale.

Celtic have 11 points, one point behind Nkwazi and second placed Buildcon who are tied on 12 points while leaders Green Buffaloes have 19 points.

Buildcon and Nkwazi drew 0-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 7

15/10/2021

Green Buffaloes 5-Indeni 0

16/10/2021

Buildcon 0-Nkwazi 0

Kafue Celtic 1-Kansanshi Dynamos 0

Nkana 1-Zesco United 0

Konkola Blades 0-Chambishi 0

Green Eagles 1-Kabwe Warriors 2

17/10/2021

Power Dynamos-Lusaka Dynamos

27/10/2021

Forest Rangers-Zanaco

Prison Leopards-Red Arrows

