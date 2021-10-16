9.5 C
Red Arrows Keep Confed Hopes Alive, Zanaco Thumped in Cairo

Red Arrows won but Zanaco lost as Zambia’s remaining continental hopefuls resumed their group stage ambitions on Saturday in their respective engagements.

At Nkoloma Stadium n in Lusaka on Saturday afternoon, veteran striker James Chamanga’s 36th minute goal for Arrows handed them an important 1-0 home win over Primeiro de Agosto of Angola in a CAF Confederation Cup second round match.

The goals Chamanga’s debut in continental competition.

Arrows need a draw away in Luanda on October 23 to advance to next month’s pre-group stage in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, Zanaco fell 3-0 away to Al Merreikh of Sudan at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

The match was played in Egypt because Sudanese stadiums have failed to meet CAF international match specifications.

Meanwhile, Zanaco and Al Merreikh went into the break scoreless before Tony Edjomariegwe put the Sudanese champions ahead in the 49th minute.

Ramadan Ajab added the second goal in the 75th minute and Wadgi Awad scored the last goal the 79th minute.

Zanaco must now score four goals without reply at home on October 23 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka to advance to the next February’s CAF Champions League group stage.

Elimination next weekend at home in Lusaka will see Zanaco relegated to next month’s pre-group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

