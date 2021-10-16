9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Woolworths recalls branded 100 percent apple juice

By Chief Editor
Woolworths has recalled its branded 100 percent apple juice with dates indicating best before March 23, 28 and 29, 2022.

This is after routine quality tests confirmed that the apple juice in these products contains levels of patulin above the regulatory limits.

According to a statement issued to the media by the Woolworths Press Office, customers who have purchased the product, are sternly being informed to return the product to their local store for a full refund.

The statement stated that food safety is critically important to Woolworths and they take all issues regarding the production of food extremely seriously, hence the need to recall the product which has a potential threat to the lives of those who have acquired it.

It further stated that in order to verify the safety of food products, Woolworths implements additional monitoring, where the company independently has their food products tested randomly.

“Woolworths and our suppliers proactively manage and prevent microbial contamination of food and have done so for many years. We have very strict protocols in place as part of our standard food safety management process,” it explained.

The statement also disclosed that the Woolworths apple juice, cartons are sold as singles and in six packs in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Zambia stores.

Patulin is a naturally occurring mycotoxin produced by mold and is commonly associated with apples.

