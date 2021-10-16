9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 16, 2021
ZCCM-IH has failed to run Kasenseli Gold mine-Chief Chibwika

By Chief Editor
Chief Chibwika of Mwinilunga district has charged that ZCCM-IH has failed to run Kasenseli Gold mine and has since challenged Government to find a new investor to take over the Mine.

Chief Chibwika says Zambia Gold Company, a subsidiary of ZCCM-IH which runs the Kasenseli has failed to develop it and locals are not benefiting from the resource.

He adds that it is unfair for the community, who are dying in numbers while trying to access the resource of Kasenseli, to be treated as illegal miners.

The chief has told Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe that ZCCM-IH has not engaged the traditional leadership and the community on where the gold that is being extracted is being sold and how much it has made since they started mining.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kabuswe is disappointed with the operations at Kasenseli Gold Mine.

He has charged that operations at the mine are not being conducted professionally.

The Minister has revealed that he will call for an emergency board meeting with Management at the mine.

Mr. Kabuswe says the mine needs to engage the community on its operations so that people around the area can be aware of what is happening.

He said it is unfortunate that residents of Kasenseli and Mwinilunga District are not benefiting from the gold that is being mined in the district.

Previous articleSolwezi General Hospital refutes reports that it is turning away people for a COVID-19 jab

