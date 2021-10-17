9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 17, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Power Dynamos Win First Game of the Season Under New Boss

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Power Dynamos Win First Game of the Season Under New Boss
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Power Dynamos have finally collected their first league win of the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League season after a 1-0 home win over Lusaka Dynamos at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on Sunday.

The result was also a great welcome present for new coach Mwenya Chipepo in what was his debut game in charge of the struggling Kitwe giants following his appointment on October 6 in the middle of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers break.

Power came into the match with just 2 points from their opening six games of the campaign.

They got the winning goal through captain Godfrey Ngwenya converted a 31st minute penalty to hand the home side the win.

Power was awarded a controversial penalty after striker Kennedy Musonda was fouled just outside the penalty area.

Lusaka Dynamos goalkeeper Daniel Munyao dived the right way but painful couldn’t keep the ball out after earlier denying Musonda two great chances in the 13th and 19th minutes of the game.

Meanwhile, Power rise one from second from bottom to number 16 inside the bottom four relegation zone on 5 points after seven games played.

Lusaka Dynamos are 10th on 8 points after Power ended their unbeaten start to the season.

With that result, Green Buffaloes are the last man standing yet to be beaten this season.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema says he will respect and work with all traditional leaders across the country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Power Dynamos Win First Game of the Season Under New Boss

Power Dynamos have finally collected their first league win of the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League season after a 1-0...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Red Arrows Keep CAF Confed Cup Hopes Alive, Zanaco Thumped in Cairo

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows won but Zanaco lost as Zambia's remaining continental hopefuls resumed their group stage ambitions on Saturday in their respective engagements. At Nkoloma ...
Read more

Nkana Jump Six Places After Beating Zesco United

Sports sports - 0
Nkana jumped six places to number five on Saturday after beating Zesco United 1-0 at home in Kitwe to win the first leg of...
Read more

Shepolopolo Star Kundananji Expects Tough Malawi Game

Sports sports - 1
Spain based Shepolopolo forward Rachael Kundananji says Malawi will be tough in this month’s 2022 Africa Women Cup qualifiers. Kundananji of Spanish side SD Eibar...
Read more

Green Buffaloes Open 8 Point Lead After Good Friday

Sports sports - 1
Green Buffaloes opened an eight-point lead at the summit of the FAZ Super League table following a 5-0 demolition of visiting Indeni at Woodlands...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.