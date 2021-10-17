Power Dynamos have finally collected their first league win of the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League season after a 1-0 home win over Lusaka Dynamos at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on Sunday.

The result was also a great welcome present for new coach Mwenya Chipepo in what was his debut game in charge of the struggling Kitwe giants following his appointment on October 6 in the middle of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers break.

Power came into the match with just 2 points from their opening six games of the campaign.

They got the winning goal through captain Godfrey Ngwenya converted a 31st minute penalty to hand the home side the win.

Power was awarded a controversial penalty after striker Kennedy Musonda was fouled just outside the penalty area.

Lusaka Dynamos goalkeeper Daniel Munyao dived the right way but painful couldn’t keep the ball out after earlier denying Musonda two great chances in the 13th and 19th minutes of the game.

Meanwhile, Power rise one from second from bottom to number 16 inside the bottom four relegation zone on 5 points after seven games played.

Lusaka Dynamos are 10th on 8 points after Power ended their unbeaten start to the season.

With that result, Green Buffaloes are the last man standing yet to be beaten this season.