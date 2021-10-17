President Hakainde Hichilema says he will respect and work with all traditional leaders across the country. President Hichilema says under his leadership, all chiefs will be treated fairly and equally, without any segregation.

The President was speaking in Chisamba today when he called on Chief Chamuka of Chisamba district.

And President Hichilema notes that come January 2022, his government will put more money into the constituencies with the sole purpose of empowering people at the local level.

‘Come January 2022, you will see more money coming into Chisamba, Keembe. In short we have put money into the constituencies,” the President said.

President Hichilema says his administration is determined to fight corruption in order for everyone to benefit from the national assets and resources.

And Mr Hichilema has reaffirmed his administration’s hard work towards controlling illegal mining activities, saying there is need for mining licences to benefit the local people while foreign investors partner with the locals.

He noted that land must also benefit the local people but stressed the need for unity of purpose among the leadership to achieve meaningful development.

Earlier, Chief Chamuka told President Hichilema that illegal miners have invaded his chiefdom.

The traditional leader wondered why foreign miners were being given more than one mining licences as opposed to the local people.

“I have heard that our law allows giving foreign investors an unlimited number of licences to undertake mining activities. Let us limit this in order for our local people to benefit from our minerals.” The traditional leader said.

And Chief Chamuka has appealed to President Hichilema to look into the plight of children who are failing to pay school fees.

He said most parents were struggling to pay school fees, due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced them out of employment.