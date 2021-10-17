9.5 C
Senior Chief Magodi of Chasefu wants Stalled Boarding school Construction completed

By Chief Editor
Senior Chief Magodi of Chasefu district has appealed to the new government to complete the construction of Chasefu Secondary Boarding school stalled since 2018. The project that which commenced in 2013 includes boarding facilities, classrooms, offices and 28 teachers’ houses was valued at K44 million at the time.

Senior chief Magodi made the appeal when Eastern province Minister Peter Phiri called on him at his palace. He lamented that the delay to complete the only boarding secondary school for over six years was disadvantaging his people.

“We do not have a boarding school in Chasefu meaning we look up to this same infrastructure that has been pending for such a long time,” he said.

The traditional leader further appealed to government to work on Lundazi-Chasefu road to help residents with the smooth transportation of goods and services.

And in response, the provincial minister Phiri assured the traditional leader that the project is one of the projects the new dawn government will quickly attend to in the region.

The minister who earlier inspected the school, said a lot of resources have been channeled to the project to get it to the point where it currently is, adding that the new government will ensure it is operational.

“The project has advanced, and it is disheartening that our colleagues had all the money to spend on campaigns but could not complete such an important project,” he explained.

Once the 2022 budget is presented and approved, a lot of matters of public concern will be addressed, he added.

Meanwhile, the Area Member of Parliament Misheck Nyambose said once operational, the boarding school will help lessen the number of girls falling pregnant while in school.

Mr Nyambose said most girls are weekly boarders in communities where they fall prey to vices that risk their academic progress.

“A number of girl children are vulnerable in most of these communities. We appeal to the new government to aide our children by ensuring the completion and operationalisation of Chasefu boarding school,” he said.

