Sunday, October 17, 2021
General News
Updated:

Victim Support Unit challenges all stakeholders to treat child and sexual abuse cases as an emergency

By Chief Editor
The Victim Support Unit (VSU) on the Copperbelt Province has challenged all stakeholders to treat child and sexual abuse cases as an emergency.

Kalulushi Victim Support Unit In charge Irene Mundia disclosed that Gender Based Violence (GBV) and child sexual abuse cases in the district have continued to increase.

She was speaking during the Copperbelt Child Protection meeting held at the Kalulushi Resource Centre.

And Copperbelt Child Protection Coordinator Inspector David Phiri called for enhanced mass sensitization of the GBV Act of 2011.

Inspector Phiri said most of the GBV victims and communities are not familiar with the content of the Act which makes it difficult to prosecute some cases.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same function Acting Kalulushi District Commissioner Zakeyo Kamanga urged the line ministries to be proactive in highlighting child protection issues.

“Please let us ensure that the committees involved in this are active to stop child and sexual abuse,” said Mr Kamanga.

And speaking earlier, Provincial Child Development Coordinator Esther Chinyimba bemoaned the laxity being exhibited by most child protection committees despite an increase in cases of child abuse.

Ms Chinyimba said there has been an increase in cases of child and sexual abuse which are not reported in the district.

