President Hakainde Hichilema says government will ease the process of acquiring mining licenses for the local people.

President Hichilema who is on a working visit in Luapula Province notes that his administration, wants the local people to run the manganese mines and other resources, in order for them to help contribute to the country’s economic growth.

The Head of State observes that Luapula province which is endowed with natural resources such as manganese has not fully benefited from its natural resource.

Mr Hichilema explains that if the local people do not have the capacity to work on their own, they will use their license, to make joint venture partnerships with those who can.

He states that government is very determined to change the welfare of the people, promising his administration’s resolve to bring investment to the province.

The President says doing so will create jobs for Zambians and the country will in turn see its economy thriving.

The President also took time to thank the people in the region, for voting for the UPND, in the just ended August 12, general elections.

He says government will work very hard, to fulfil all the promises that had earlier been made.

Luapula Province is the second province from Central province that the President has visited since his election as Zambia’s 7th Republican President.

From Luapula province he is expected to visit Kalilele in North-western province and later Masaiti on the Copperbelt province, before returning back to Lusaka.