The government has said that it is yet to institute the recovery of monies that were allegedly collected from markets and bus stations and taken to the PF Secretariat.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo said that his Ministry is determined and will ensure the monies that did not go to local authorities, under the Edgar Lungu-led government is recovered.

And Mr. Nkombo has refuted claims that some bus operators affiliated with the opposition PF are being denied business in public bus stations.

This follows alleged claims by Chipangali lawmaker, Andrew Lubusha, who is said to have complained of his bus liner being denied rights to operate at Lusaka’s inter-city bus terminus because he supported the previous ruling party.

Mr. Nkombo said that he is not aware of any PF-oriented bus operators that have been denied access or business at public bus stations, now operated by local authorities.

The Minister has charged that he does not even know the said lawmaker who is said to have had his buses denied access to Lusaka’s inter-city bus terminus, for anyone to claim he had a hand in what is being alleged.

Speaking during ZNBC’s Sunday Interview programme, Mr. Nkombo however urged the lawmaker to write or find a way to move him to act on his alleged claims if they are really true.

Mr. Nkombo said he believes in being moved to act as he does not find it right to act on mere speculations.

He stated that the UPND government will not deny any citizen from enjoying their rights or remaining in public service employment, based on their political affiliation.

And Mr. Nkombo said he will soon launch a three-week countrywide orientation workshop for all councilors on functions of local authorities in Zambia.

He said the workshop will be held in Kitwe, Mpika, Chalimbana, and Livingstone.