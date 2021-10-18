9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 18, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Hichilema arrives in Mansa for a three Province Working Visit Tour

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines President Hichilema arrives in Mansa for a three Province Working Visit Tour
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Mansa, Luapula Province to begin a three province tour and has called on Zambians to work very hard in an effort to realize the country’s economic potential.

President Hichilema noted that various activities in the nation such as agriculture, the economic potential in Luapula province among other activities, have to be exploited to improve the living standards of people.

President Hichilema said this in an interview with the media at the Lusaka City Airport before leaving for his one day provincial visits to Luapula, Copperbelt and North-western provinces.

He said the nation will witness more of such provincial visits going forward as a way of appreciating the Zambian people for placing his administration into office.

“We have to work hard we have to rebuild the country, we have to rebuild our activities such as agriculture, we know Luapula has alot of potential but we are tired if talking about potential. But we are tired of talking about potential and to realize,” President Hichilema stated.

The Head of State also assured the public of violent free elections, from his leadership going forward.

He explained that as some parts of the country will be holding by-elections this October, his administration will ensure that people vote peacefully and get used to law and order.

The President promised that all the negative vices witnessed while his party was in opposition, will no longer continue under his administration.

“You will see a peaceful election with no violence, no thuggery, let people exercise their democratic right freely,” he added.

He stressed the need for people to be civil and avoid violence as well as haphazardness during elections and beyond.

On hand to see the President off was Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata, Lusaka City Mayor Chilando Chitangala, the service chiefs among other government officials.


And on arrival in Luapula, the President said that he will join fellow Christians in praising the Lord, God Almighty here.

The president said that Luapula Province is very rich with so many natural wonders and yet the people have been subjected to unfair treatment and said that this will not happen anymore because his government will turn around these resources for the benefit of our people.

“As stated earlier on. There shall be no foreigner, no outsider to come to Luapula Province to come and get contracts meant for the locals, never again. All government contracts to produce government needs will be given to the local people,” the president said.

“We are determined and we will deliver. Trust us mwebena Luapula.

“Mwebeba Luapula, your voting for us will lead to great things such as jobs, business opportunities and quality health care services and education for all. Luapula won’t be the same under our government because development is coming,,” he said

Previous articleMoney collected from markets and bus stations and taken to the PF Secretariat yet to be recovered-Nkombo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Hichilema arrives in Mansa for a three Province Working Visit Tour

President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Mansa, Luapula Province to begin a three province tour and has called on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema says he will respect and work with all traditional leaders across the country.

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
President Hakainde Hichilema says he will respect and work with all traditional leaders across the country. President Hichilema says under his leadership,...
Read more

President HIchilema says Government will systematically deal with all those involved in the mismanagement of funds at DMMU

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
President Hakainde Hichilema has promised the people of Zambia efficient and effective service delivery, by leaders holding public positions in an effort to rebuild...
Read more

Zambia Police Arrest PF Candidate for Lusangazi By-Election for using Another Person’s Grade 12 Certificate

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
Police have arrested Mr. Patrick Banda a Patriotic Front (PF) candidate for Lusangazi Council Chairperson  By-Election in Petauke. The accused is alleged to have...
Read more

President Hichilema appoints Acting ACC Director General

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Silumesi Muchula as Acting Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General pending the appointment of a substantive Director General. This...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.