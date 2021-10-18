President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Mansa, Luapula Province to begin a three province tour and has called on Zambians to work very hard in an effort to realize the country’s economic potential.

President Hichilema noted that various activities in the nation such as agriculture, the economic potential in Luapula province among other activities, have to be exploited to improve the living standards of people.

President Hichilema said this in an interview with the media at the Lusaka City Airport before leaving for his one day provincial visits to Luapula, Copperbelt and North-western provinces.

He said the nation will witness more of such provincial visits going forward as a way of appreciating the Zambian people for placing his administration into office.

“We have to work hard we have to rebuild the country, we have to rebuild our activities such as agriculture, we know Luapula has alot of potential but we are tired if talking about potential. But we are tired of talking about potential and to realize,” President Hichilema stated.

The Head of State also assured the public of violent free elections, from his leadership going forward.

He explained that as some parts of the country will be holding by-elections this October, his administration will ensure that people vote peacefully and get used to law and order.

The President promised that all the negative vices witnessed while his party was in opposition, will no longer continue under his administration.

“You will see a peaceful election with no violence, no thuggery, let people exercise their democratic right freely,” he added.

He stressed the need for people to be civil and avoid violence as well as haphazardness during elections and beyond.

On hand to see the President off was Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata, Lusaka City Mayor Chilando Chitangala, the service chiefs among other government officials.



And on arrival in Luapula, the President said that he will join fellow Christians in praising the Lord, God Almighty here.

The president said that Luapula Province is very rich with so many natural wonders and yet the people have been subjected to unfair treatment and said that this will not happen anymore because his government will turn around these resources for the benefit of our people.

“As stated earlier on. There shall be no foreigner, no outsider to come to Luapula Province to come and get contracts meant for the locals, never again. All government contracts to produce government needs will be given to the local people,” the president said.

“We are determined and we will deliver. Trust us mwebena Luapula.

“Mwebeba Luapula, your voting for us will lead to great things such as jobs, business opportunities and quality health care services and education for all. Luapula won’t be the same under our government because development is coming,,” he said