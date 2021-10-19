9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

DIV 1 WRAP: Kitwe United Continue to Make Top 4 Progress

By sports
53 views
0
Sports DIV 1 WRAP: Kitwe United Continue to Make Top 4 Progress
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kitwe United have moved closer to the top of the FAZ National Division One championship after an away victory at Luapula Green Eagles over the long weekend.

Kitwe beat Eagles 1-0 thanks to a goal scored by veteran forward Simon Bwalya.

This was Bwalya’s second goal for the Buchi Boys, whom he joined at the start of the 2021/22 season.

Fifth placed Chingalika have 12 points, two points behind leaders Napsa Stars, after playing six matches.

Unlike Napsa, Kitwe have one un-played match against Young Green Eagles.

Leaders Napsa Stars have 14 points from seven matches played.

Napsa moved to 14 points after beating Kabwe Youth 2-1 in Kabwe.

Tridents of Kalumbila in the North Western have 14 points as well after thumping Zesco Malaiti Rangers 3-0.

Elsewhere, Mufulira Wanderers moved out of the bottom four for the first time this season after thrashing Kalumbila Quattro 3-0 in Kalumbila.

Mighty are number 13 on the table with seven points from seven games played.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 7 Results

Quattro Kalumbila FC 0-3 Mufulira Wanderers FC

Livingston Pirates FC 2-2 Young Green Eagles FC

Young Green Buffaloes FC 1-1 City of Lusaka

Luapula Green Eagles FC 0-1 Kitwe United FC

Nchanga Rangers FC 1-1 Police College FC

Trident FC 3-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers FC

Jumulo FC 0-0 Lumwana FC KYSA FC 1-2 Napsa

MUZA FC 2-0 Gomes FC

Previous articleHH thanks people of North-western province for giving him the highest votes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

DIV 1 WRAP: Kitwe United Continue to Make Top 4 Progress

Kitwe United have moved closer to the top of the FAZ National Division One championship after an away victory...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PRO’S HIT LIST: Kambole Scores For Kaizer Chiefs

Sports sports - 0
The forgotten and fringe Chipolopolo players made headlines this weekend for their respective foreign clubs. =DENMARK Midfielder Lubambo Musonda on Sunday came on in the 46th...
Read more

Patson Soaks in Debut EPL Goal

Sports sports - 4
Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka says Saturday’s debut goal for Leicester City in their 4-2 home win over Manchester United is a huge confidence boost...
Read more

Power Dynamos Win First Game of the Season Under New Boss

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos have finally collected their first league win of the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League season after a 1-0 home win over ...
Read more

Red Arrows Keep CAF Confed Cup Hopes Alive, Zanaco Thumped in Cairo

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows won but Zanaco lost as Zambia's remaining continental hopefuls resumed their group stage ambitions on Saturday in their respective engagements. At Nkoloma ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.