Kitwe United have moved closer to the top of the FAZ National Division One championship after an away victory at Luapula Green Eagles over the long weekend.

Kitwe beat Eagles 1-0 thanks to a goal scored by veteran forward Simon Bwalya.

This was Bwalya’s second goal for the Buchi Boys, whom he joined at the start of the 2021/22 season.

Fifth placed Chingalika have 12 points, two points behind leaders Napsa Stars, after playing six matches.

Unlike Napsa, Kitwe have one un-played match against Young Green Eagles.

Leaders Napsa Stars have 14 points from seven matches played.

Napsa moved to 14 points after beating Kabwe Youth 2-1 in Kabwe.

Tridents of Kalumbila in the North Western have 14 points as well after thumping Zesco Malaiti Rangers 3-0.

Elsewhere, Mufulira Wanderers moved out of the bottom four for the first time this season after thrashing Kalumbila Quattro 3-0 in Kalumbila.

Mighty are number 13 on the table with seven points from seven games played.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 7 Results

Quattro Kalumbila FC 0-3 Mufulira Wanderers FC

Livingston Pirates FC 2-2 Young Green Eagles FC

Young Green Buffaloes FC 1-1 City of Lusaka

Luapula Green Eagles FC 0-1 Kitwe United FC

Nchanga Rangers FC 1-1 Police College FC

Trident FC 3-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers FC

Jumulo FC 0-0 Lumwana FC KYSA FC 1-2 Napsa

MUZA FC 2-0 Gomes FC