Acting Mungwi District Commissioner Dieudonne Lupasha, has urged Zambians to use the National Day of Prayer and Fasting to unite and reconcile with each other.

He said this will also help the country to seek blessings from God.

Mr Lupasha has also commended President Hakainde Hichilema for reaffirming the 18th October as the day of National Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation.

He was speaking when he addressed hundreds of Mungwi Residents who had gathered at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) during the commemoration for the National Day of Prayer and Fasting.

Mungwi Pentecostal Assemblies of God in Charge Reverend Raymond Mwelwa has further challenged Zambians to continue seeking the face of god.

Rev. Mwelwa noted that Zambia’s challenges can only be solved through prayer.

“All Zambians must work together regardless of the tribe, religious or Political affiliations,” Reverend Mwelwa said.

He has further called on Zambians to embrace peace and tolerance for each other in order to foster national development.

And Mungwi Bread of Life church Pastor in Charge Frank Sinkala called on the people in the area to support the day as it is not political.

Zambian yesterday commemorated the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation under the theme: “Zambia seeks Sustained Unity for shared Prosperity.”

And Acting Mbala District Commissioner, Evans Malaambwe has praised Mbala residents for turning up in numbers to commemorate the National Day of Prayers, Fasting and Reconciliation.

Mr Mambwe said the good turnout is evidence that Zambia is a true Christian nation.

He said government recognizes the divine role that God plays in the country’s unity, peace and prosperity.

Mr Mambwe added that this is why government has enshrined the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation in the republican constitution.

He was speaking in Mbala yesterday when he officiated at the National Day of prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation held at Bread of Life Church.

“Zambia is indeed a Christian nation and this is evidenced by the unity of purpose exhibited by citizens that gathered in different locations within the district.” he said

Meanwhile, over 30 people in Mbala were yesterday vaccinated during the prayer and fasting after Mbala district health office took advantage of the gathering.