President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the people of North-western province for giving him the highest votes in the just ended August 12, general elections.

He said this when he addressed a rally at Kasapa school grounds in Mushindamo district yesterday, to drum up support for UPND candidate that Kalilele ward, Gladys Kashimoto that fell vacant, after the death of UPND candidate just before the August 12, general elections.

Mr Hichilema has told the people of Mushindamo that government is still working with the PF budget up to December, but will have a new budget drawn in January 2022, expected to look at the needs of the Zambian people.

“You will see a difference once we start using the UPND budget”, he said.

ZANIS reports that President Hichilema noted that his administration will ensure decentralisation of resources for the benefit of the local people, especially when it comes to contractors.

He pointed out that local contractors will be given priority when it comes to the construction of local structures thereby, creating employment for the youths.

President Hichilema added that resources to be used for building various structures will be bought from local resources.

He said he is aware of the various problems that the people of Mushindamo are facing such as trade restrictions when transporting their merchandise to Kipushi border for trade, and that ZNS will be engaged on the matter.

“I am also aware that the Kipushi border road is in a bad state and will be worked on”, President Hichilema said.

He said he is also aware of the land issues that the people of Mushindamo have been facing, where they were displaced and land given to an investor.

The Head of State further said that he is also aware of the challenges faced by the police such as the lack of an adequate station, inadequate human resource and vehicles.

Speaking earlier, North-western Province Minister, Robert Lihefu told the President that the people of Mushindamo were depending on him for development.

Mr Lihefu added that the people of Mushindamo have lagged behind in terms of development and were depending on his administration.

Others participating in the Thursday local government by-election include, Dainess Kabunda of Democratic Party, Likando Wamunyima of PF and independent candidate, Patrick Mwewa.

President Hichilema was accompanied by party Deputy Secretary General, Patrick Mucheleka, Minister of Labour, Brenda Tambatamba, North-western Province Minister Robert Lihefu and other senior party officials.