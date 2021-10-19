The Electoral Commission of Zambia ( ECZ) says the nomination of Patrick Banda, a Patriotic Front (PF) Candidate in the October 21st, 2021 council chairperson election for Lusangazi district remains valid and the candidate will participate in the election.

ECZ Cooperate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga told ZANIS in a telephone interview today that ECZ could not remove Mr Banda from the ballot papers because he not been taken to court over the allegations that he was in possession of a fake Grade 12 school certificate.

“This is just an election but for now the possession of the commission is that his candidature is still valid and we could not remove him from the ballot because he was not taken to court,” she said.

Mr Banda was arrested by police in Petauke on October 16th for forgery and uttering of false documents but was later released on police bond.

He has since continued campaigning in Mzanzala ahead of the October21st, 2021 council chairperson election.

Meanwhile, ballot papers for the forth coming Lusangazi district council chairperson election were on Sunday, October 17th delivered to the area four days ahead of the council chairperson election.

Lusangazi District Electoral Officer Justin Mbashila confirmed to ZANIS the arrival of ballot papers and other election logistics.

Mr Mbashila said all security materials were delivered to Lusangazi and the ballot papers were verified, adding that all is set for the forth coming Lusangazi Council Chairperson election.

“The ballot papers were received on Sunday and verification was done so all is set for the forth coming election,” he said.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front aspiring council chairperson candidate for Lusanga Patrick Banda has said that PF should win all the by-elections to shame the UPND who are claiming that the PF party is finished.

Mr. Banda said that if the PF loses by-elections, the ruling UPND will start boasting that the PF has been rejected in the Eastern province where former President Edgar Lungu hails from.

Mr. Banda said that victory for the PF in all the by-elections will be for former President Edgar Lungu as it will redeem the August 12 defeat. Mr Banda lamented that assertions that the PF is finished is merely hearsay by the opposition.

He noted that the PF is intact and that it will bounce back in 2026 because the UPND has failed to meet the aspirations of the people.

And Senior headman Lundu in chief Sandwe village said that the area has lagged behind in terms of development. Headman Lundu said that despite people voting for different candidates development has not been delivered.

And PF vice president Given Lubinda observed that the reason why the people of Musanzala rejected Mr Peter Daka is that there is no development in the area. Mr Lubinda said that Mr Daka has been voted for three terms without doing anything for the people.

He explained that the roads are in a deplorable state and that bridges under construction have been abandoned. Mr Lubinda said that once the people vote for the PF chairperson, he will work hand in hand with the area member of parliament Elias Banda to bring development to the area.

The council chairperson position fell vacant after the death of PF candidate William Banda.