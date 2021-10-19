9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Sports
Zesco United Eye Top 3 Return on Wednesday

Despite blowing hot-and-cold since the start of their league title defence, Zesco United could inadvertently go second on the FAZ Super League table on Wednesday.

Zesco host Kansanshi Dynamos in a delayed Week 6 game at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The match comes just three days after Zesco were beaten 1-0 away by Nkana on October 16 in the first leg of this seasons’ big Copperbelt derby.

Saturday’s result saw Zesco suffer their second league loss of the 2021/2022 season from five games played but have won their other games.

Zesco have 9 points, three points behind second placed Buildcon who are also in mid-week action.

Victory for the champions over Kansanshi could see them move into the top three.
But Zesco would also be banking on second from bottom Zanaco to do them a favour on the same date.

Zanaco are home to play Buildcon at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka and on a mini recovery in the league with a win and two draws after starting the campaign with two successive league defeats.

Meanwhile, in the other Wednesday game in Lusaka up the road at Nkoloma Stadium, bottom of  the table Red Arrows  hunt for their second league win of  the season when  they host 6th placed  Forest Rangers.

