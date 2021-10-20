9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
General News
Updated:

Man shoots two workers after a dispute

By Chief Editor
A 52 year old man has allegedly shot dead his two workers in Chibombo District after a dispute.

Central Province Police Commanding Officer Donald Mwandila has confirmed to ZANIS the incident that happened yesterday afternoon at Lamka Agro Shop.

Mr Mwandila said Police rushed to the scene found the bodies of the two male victims lying inside the shop with multiple bullet wounds in the chests and that two cartridges were also recovered.

He has named the deceased as Mwansa Chuma aged 48 years of Malumani Village and Changwe Nkonde, 40 years old of Chipembele Village in Chief Liteta’s Chiefdom.

Mr Mwandila said Police have since arrested the suspect, identified as Chipampe Lamba of Luangwa Township of Kabwe District.

He said Police have also recovered a pistol believed to be a murder weapon adding that more investigations are being conducted to ascertain the reason behind the double homicide cases.

Mr Mwandila said the bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at Liteta Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

