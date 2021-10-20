President Hakainde Hichilema has disclosed that the national budget will be decentralized beginning next year to ensure social and economic development is achieved across the country.

President Hichilema said development funds will be released directly to communities to ensure the local people and their leadership have an input in what they want done in their respective communities.

ZANIS reports that the President was speaking when he met with the Lamba-Lima Royal Council of chiefs in Ndola on the Copperbelt province today.

Mr Hichilema said government will restore dignity and sanity to traditional leaders in order to allow them to offer meaningful contribution to national governance.

And Lamba Lime Royal Council of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Nkambo congratulated President Hichilema on his landslide victory in the August 12, 2021 general elections.

Meanwhile, immediate past Lamba-Lima Council of Chiefs Chairperson, Chief Chiwala advised that a successful government depends on a vibrant civil service.

Chief Chiwala called on the President to appoint people on merit so as to ensure quality service delivery to the people.

The chief expressed delight with the New Dawn government for embracing traditional leaders into governance.