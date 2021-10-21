Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced in a statement that the 2022 National Budget will be presented to Parliament on Friday October 29, 2021.

The Minister made the announcement in Lusaka yesterday during a wrap- up budget consultative meeting with various stakeholders.

The stakeholders who attended yesterday’s consultative meeting and made submissions are Zambia Chamber of Mines, Zambia Association of Manufacturers, Zambia Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Bankers Association of Zambia.

Others included the Truckers Association of Zambia, Indaba Agriculture Policy and Research Institute, Center for Trade Policy and Dialogue, and Caritas Zambia.

Dr Musokotwane told stakeholders during the meeting that the new administration has set poverty reduction, employment creation, and creation of a conducive environment for investment in all sectors as some of the priority areas.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema says the decentralization and devolution of government functions to ward level from central government will foster local development.

President Hichilema said the new dawn government will ensure local development is implemented in order to bring development in the country.

The President said the devolution of functions will also create jobs, improve infrastructure such as expansion of clinics, road network and schools across the country.

Mr Hichilema was in Masaiti district at Kamifungo school ground yesterday to drum up support for Max Simbeye, the party’s candidate in the local government elections.

“As we recover the stolen assets from the opposition PF will bring the money here to expand the clinics, to have maternity wings, upgrade the schools and the roads. This is how you will have jobs here,” President Hichilema said

The President told the people that under his administration all constituencies will receive money for local development.

“I can assure you that the 2022 budget will demonstrate the difference in our leadership from them. You will receive more money to develop your local areas, that you will see,” the Head of state said.

Mr Hichilema also said contracts will be awarded to local skills in order to allow money to circulate in respective districts.

He further pledged to empower women and youths with various programmes so as to improve their living conditions.

Mr Hichilema urged to the people of Kamifungo ward to vote for the UPND candidate to allow development in the area.

Kamifungo ward election has been necessitated following the death of UPND candidate who died before the August 12, 2021 general elections.

And Mr Simbeye pleaded with the people of Kamifungo to vote for the UPND so that they can work towards developing the area.

”I am humbled to be the first Councillor to have the President campaign for me in the history of Kamifungo,” he said