The government says the country can only attain Vision 2030 if the productivity levels are increased.

Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Acting Permanent Secretary, Vivien Ndhlovu says the country’s aspirations of achieving middle-income status by 2030 are strongly linked to the levels of productivity in the nation.

Ms Ndhlovu said this in a speech read for her by the Ministry’s Director of Finance, Vincent Mwaba at the first consultative meeting on the productivity legislation development in Lusaka yesterday.

She said there is a need to increase productivity by passing legislation to support the cause.

The Acting Permanent Secretary said the policy will be implemented with the help of various stakeholders.

“It is worth mentioning that the implementation of the National Productivity Policy has adopted a multisectoral approach through the involvement of all key social partners, Government ministries and agencies, the private sector, Non-governmental organisations and cooperating partners, ” she said.

Mrs Ndhlovu further said the meeting was meant to consult stakeholders on the draft thematic areas in the proposed legal framework in addition to taking into account the work that has already been done so far.

The National Productivity Policy was developed and approved on December 7th, 2020 and was launched on March 4th, 2021.