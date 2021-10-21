9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Numba: Zesco Utd Showed Character in Beating Kansanshi

Coach Mumamba Numba says his Zesco United showed the character of champions by thrashing Kansanshi Dynamos 4-0 on Wednesday to go second in the FAZ Super Division.

It was a superb response for defending champions Zesco, who were coming from a 1-0 loss at Nkana prior to this match.

“That is a mark of a champion. When you come from a loss and you respond like we have responded today,” Numba said.

“I think that is what we expect from a team like us. We are a big team so when we lose a game we have to reflect and come back strongly,” he said.

Numba is preaching consistency at Zesco.

“Winning the league is determined by how we apply ourselves in each and every game because if we can have consistency from now on then we can win games but if we are not consistent then it will be difficult for us.”

“Our aim is to keep on pushing our team so that we can have consistency,” Numba said.

Zesco’s next match is against unbeaten league leaders Green Buffaloes at home in Ndola on Saturday

