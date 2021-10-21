9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Sports
Patson Thrilled With Wednesdays Europa Cup Four Goal Haul

Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka is thrilled after scoring four goals when his English side Leicester City beat Spartak Moscow 4-3 in the Europa League away match in Russia on Wednesday.

Leicester were 2-0 down in the Russian capital when Daka scored a quick hat-trick and added another goal late in the game.

“This was my first time (scoring four goals), I hope this won’t be the last,” Daka said.

“I keep learning each and every day and I am blessed to be in this position,” Daka said in a post-match interview.

Daka’s incredible performance in Russia came a few days after he scored his first Premier League goal as a substitute in the 4-2 win over Manchester United.

The striker joined Leicester City from Austrian champions RB Salzburg on a five-year deal at the start of the 2021/22 season.

