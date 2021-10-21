Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka has made headlines in Europe after scoring four goals when his English side Leicester City beat Spartak Moscow 4-3 in the Europa League away match in Russia.

Daka’s four goals helped Leicester to boost their Europa League qualification on Weekday evening.

Leicester were 2-0 down in the Russian capital when Daka scored a quick hattrick and added another goal late in the game.

Daka’s incredible performance came a few days after he scored his first Premier League goal as a substitute in the 4-2 win over Manchester United.

The striker joined Leicester City from Austrian champions RB Salzburg on a five-year deal at the start of the 2021/22 season.