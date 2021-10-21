9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Sports
Shepolopolo Held By Malawi

Shepolopolo surrendered an early lead to draw 1-1 against Malawi in the away 2022 African Women’s Championships qualifier in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Zambia dominated this first leg match of the first qualifying round at Bingu National Stadium despite failing to win.

Captain Grace Chanda put Zambia in front 20 minutes into the first half when lobbing keeper Ruth Mhango from outside the box.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s girls missed some fine opportunities before the break with striker Ochumba Lubanji seeing her strike hit the post in the 35th minute.

Malawi leveled through Sabinah Thom after 66 minutes to deny Zambians the win.

The two teams will meet in the return match on October 26 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

