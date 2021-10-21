Voting is underway in Lusangazi district in Eastern Province for the Council Chairperson by-elections.

A check by ZANIS at Ukwimi A Primary, New Mzumwa Primary and Kasangazi Primary Schools and Sandwe local Court in Ukwimi Ward of Msanzala constituency found that polling stations had opened at exactly 06: 00 hours in the morning.

However, voting in the local council chairperson election is being characterized by low turnout at all the visited polling stations, except at Kasangazi Primary School were only few people had lined up to exercise their right to vote.

By 06:10 hours, only eight people had cast their votes at Ukwimi A Primary School which has a total number of 1,079 registered voters.

Sandwe Local Court, which has a total number of 342 registered voters had only 11 votes cast by 06.28 hours.

The other polling station visited was New Mzumwa Primary School, which has a total number of 640 registered voters and only 16 had voted by 07: 00 hours.

Kasangazi Primary School recorded 39 votes by 07: 00hours while the total number of registered voters at the polling station is 853.

This is the second time that people of Lusangazi district are electing a Council Chairperson for the area since the declaration of the district in 2018.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia postponed the Lusangazi Council Chairperson election after the death of one of the aspiring candidates, William Banda who died on July 17, 2021 after filling his nomination papers in the August 12, 2021 general elections.

Lusangazi district, has a total number of 41, 500 registered voters and 74 polling stations.

And Voting has started on a low note in the Kalilele ward by-election in Mushindamo district in North-western province.

A check by ZANIS at 06:00 hours today found that all three streams at Kasapa polling station were open at exactly 06:00 hours.

Meanwhile, Returning Officer for Solwezi East constituency, Libombela Mulala has revealed that all eight polling stations in Kalilele ward opened at the stipulated time.

Mr. Mulala said voter turnout is low but is expected to increase as the day progresses.

“So far from all polling stations, turn out is low, but we hope to see improvement by mid-day,” he said.

Mr. Mulala said that Kalilele ward has a total of 5,133 registered voters.

The Kalilele local government seat fell vacant after the death of United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate before the August 12, 2021 general election.

The candidates competing for the seat include Dainess Kabunda of the Democratic Party, Wamunyima Likando for the Patriotic Front, Patrick Mwewa, an independent candidate, and Gladys Kashimoto from the United Party for National Development.