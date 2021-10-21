9.5 C
Zambia, Zimbabwe strengthen ties

By Chief Editor
Labour and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba says Zambia and Zimbabwe can collaborate in the labour sector in view of the implementation of the Tripartite Free Trade Area.

Speaking when Zimbabwean Ambassador to Zambia Charity Charamba paid a courtesy call at her office, Ms Tambatamba said the Free Trade Area calls for more cooperation between the two countries.

The Minister said with the Free Trade Area in place, the labour market will grow with the labour force expected to become mobile around the SADC region.

Ms Tambatamba therefore added that as a result of this, skilled labour will move to better paying institutions within the region.

“It is therefore important that the sister Ministries in Zimbabwe and Zambia strengthen information sharing, labour law dissemination and other forms of exchange of information,” she said.

And the Zimbabwean envoy assured government that her country will continue engaging Zambia on issues that will help develop the labour sector.

Meanwhile Ms Charamba added that her country will continue strengthening ties between the two countries.

She paid tribute to Zambia for playing a significant role in the liberation struggle of Zimbabwe.

MINISTER of Labour and Social Security,Brenda Tambatamba(right)receives a parcel from Zimbabwean High Commissioner to Zambia,Charity Charamba when she paid a courtesy call on her in Lusaka .
MINISTER of Labour and Social Security,Brenda Tambatamba(right)receives a parcel from Zimbabwean High Commissioner to Zambia,Charity Charamba when she paid a courtesy call on her in Lusaka
.

MINISTER of Labour and Social Security,Brenda Tambatamba(right)confers with Zimbabwean High Commissioner to Zambia,Charity Charamba when she paid a courtesy call on her in Lusaka .
MINISTER of Labour and Social Security,Brenda Tambatamba(right)confers with Zimbabwean High Commissioner to Zambia,Charity Charamba when she paid a courtesy call on her in Lusaka .

