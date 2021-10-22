Zesco United’s title defence ambitions face a huge early season test this Saturday when they host 2021/2022 FAZ Super League leaders Green Buffaloes at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The holders have blown hot-and-cold in their opening six league games winning four and losing two and have matches in hand.

Despite their modest league form, Zesco are second on the log on 12 points, seven points behind Green Buffaloes who have played seven games.

Buffaloes head to Ndola as the only unbeaten club this season with six wins and a draw.

Furthermore, all of Buffaloes’ six league wins have come in successive matches since they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lusaka Dynamos in Week 1 on September 11.

Meanwhile, Zesco heads into the match just three days after an emphatic 4-0 home win over promoted Kansanshi Dynamos.

The result saw Zesco rebound from last Saturday’s 1-0 away loss in Kitwe to Nkana in the big Copperbelt derby at Nkana Stadium.

But Zesco coach Mumamba Numba has warned his charges that Buffaloes are not Kansanshi.

“For us we are looking for a win but it won’t be easy for us to beat Green Buffaloes. They are playing very good football that is why they are sitting at the top of the log,” Numba said.

“So we are expected to be at our best to beat Buffaloes otherwise it will be a 50-50 affair.

“It is how we apply ourselves on Saturday that will determine the result.”

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 8

23/10/2021

Kansanshi Dynamos-Nkana

Zesco United-Green Buffaloes

Indeni-Konkola Blades

Chambishi-Green Eagles

Kabwe Warriors-Prison Leopards

24/10/2021

13h00:Lusaka Dynamos-Kafue Celtic

15h00:Nkwazi-Power Dynamos

03/11/2021

Zanaco-Buildcon

Red Arrows-Forest Rangers