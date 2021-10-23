President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Chipokota Mayamba Cindy Mwanawasa as his Special Assistant for Public Policy, a new position in the reorganisation of State House.

Chipokota Mwanawasa is the daughter of 3rd Republican President Levy Mwanawasa and politician and lawyer Maureen Mwanawasa.

Chipokota, or Chipo as she is often referred to as, is a lawyer, farmer and entrepreneur.

She holds a joint Honours degree in English and French Law from the University of Kent in UK and Université de Bordeaux IV in France, a Masters in Commercial Law from the University of Cape Town and a Masters in Public Policy Degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Just before the 2016 elections, Chipo, alongside directing her commercial farming and agribusiness ventures in Chibombo, dedicated a full year to work as a political strategist for Mr. Hichilema.