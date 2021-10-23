9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 23, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Hichilema appoints Mwanawasa’s daughter as his Special Assistant for Public Policy

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News President Hichilema appoints Mwanawasa's daughter as his Special Assistant...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Chipokota Mayamba Cindy Mwanawasa as his Special Assistant for Public Policy, a new position in the reorganisation of State House.

Chipokota Mwanawasa is the daughter of 3rd Republican President Levy Mwanawasa and politician and lawyer Maureen Mwanawasa.

Chipokota, or Chipo as she is often referred to as, is a lawyer, farmer and entrepreneur.

She holds a joint Honours degree in English and French Law from the University of Kent in UK and Université de Bordeaux IV in France, a Masters in Commercial Law from the University of Cape Town and a Masters in Public Policy Degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Just before the 2016 elections, Chipo, alongside directing her commercial farming and agribusiness ventures in Chibombo, dedicated a full year to work as a political strategist for Mr. Hichilema.

Chipo with State House Chief of Staff and Principal Private Secretary to President Mwanawasa Bradford Machila.
Chipo with State House Chief of Staff and Principal Private Secretary to President Mwanawasa Bradford Machila.

Previous articleChampions Zesco Host Contenders Green Buffaloes
Next articleGovernment suspends Kasenseli gold mining operations in Mwinilunga district

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Labour Unions Welcome Debt Swap Recovery Suspension

The labour movement in North-western province has expressed happiness over government’s decision to suspend the debt swap deductions on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZNS trained youths to be prioritised in getting contracts-Minister

General News Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Community Development Doreen Mwamba says her ministry will prioritise awarding business contracts to youths that have undergone the Zambia National Services (ZNS)...
Read more

Government to continue supporting digital platforms to accommodate Electronic Learning-Mutati

General News Chief Editor - 2
Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati says government will continue to develop and support digital platforms to accommodate Electronic Learning. Mr Mutati said...
Read more

President Hichilema receives credentials from 7 countries

General News Chief Editor - 2
President Hakainde Hichilema has urged members of the diplomatic corps to freely engage with the private sector on issues of interest. Speaking at State House...
Read more

Government advises businesses to utilise insurance

General News editor - 0
Government has challenged business entities and farmers to utilise various insurance services if they want to record positive results in their businesses. ZSIC Limited...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.