Saturday, October 23, 2021
Sports
Zanaco Make CAF Champions League Exit

Zanaco have failed to reach the group stage of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League after being eliminated by Al Merreikh of Sudan at second preliminary stage.

The Bankers have dropped to the CAF Confederation Cup following a 4-2 aggregate loss to Al Merreikh.

Zanaco today beat Al Merreikh 2-1 at home in Lusaka but the victory was insufficient having lost the first leg match 3-0 in Egypt where the Sudanese are playing home matches.

Al Merreikh led at National Heroes Stadium through Edjomariegwe Tony Omayarue’s goal that was cancelled by Emmanuel Manda nine minutes later.

Abraham Siankombo scored Zanaco’s winner four minutes away from full time

