Sunday, October 24, 2021
General News
Construction of Mansa ZAF base to commence

Zambia Airforce Commander, Colin Barry has disclosed that his office will soon embark on the construction of the Zambia Airforce base in Luapula Province.

Brig. General Barry says the construction of the base project will ease the issue of accommodation for the Zambia Airforce personnel in the province.

He states that the project will be massive and will create employment for the local people in the province thereby improving their economic status.

Brig. General Barry has however appealed to the Government to support this project.

He says he is keen in improving airports for commercial purposes in various provinces to ease the mode of transport and time covered.

Meanwhile, Luapula Province Minister, Derrick Chilundika says Luapula Province being endowed with so much natural resources has the potential to contribute to the Gross domestic Product (GDP) of the Country.

Mr Chilundika has however stressed the lack of air transport as the main challenge the province is facing to perform as expected, mentioning the hospitality and tourism industries as the most affected.

