9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 24, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Nkwazi Beat Power Dynamos to Go Second

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Nkwazi Beat Power Dynamos to Go Second
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkwazi reclaimed second place on the FAZ Super League table following a 1-0 home win over Power Dynamos at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

The Policemens’ victory knocked  defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United from number  two where they had sneaked into 24 hours earlier following a 1-1  away draw with Green Buffaloes in  Lusaka.

But it took until the 83rd minute for Nkwazi to collect the win through a White Mwanambaba own-goal.
 
Mwanambaba’s heroic but futile attempt  with a diving header to keep out unmarked Bernard Kumwenda’s  shot went horribly  wrong when the defender stood in for Power goalkeeper Justin Kakunta who was nowhere in sight.

Nkwazi  rise to 15 points,  after  demoting  Zesco  to third on  12 points and are  now five points  behind leaders  Buffaloes  at the end of round eight.

Power are third  from bottom with  5 points at the end of Week 8 as reality sunk in for new coach  Mwenya Chipepo after winning his first game last weekend of how tough his mandate to revive the  stuttering six-times  fortunes are.

Meanwhile,  new boys  Kafue  Celtic extended  their unbeaten  run to  five games  after  the fifth placed side held  Lusaka Dynamos  to a 1-1 draw  in the lunchtime kickoff of the Emboela  doubleheader.

Marvin Jere  put  Lusaka  Dynamos ahead in  the  47th minute but  Celtic won a 7th minute penalty  that  was  converted  by Mwiza Siwale.

Celtic have 12 points after collecting two draws and three wins as they prepare to host Nkana this Saturday at the same venue.

Meanwhile at the Trade Fair Grounds in Ndola, Indeni and Konkola Blades shared the spoils in this all-promotion clash.

Clement Mulenga put Indeni ahead in the 50th minute but his team mate and defender conceded a 61st minute own-goal to see Blades head back to Chililabombwe with a share of the points.

Indeni and Blades are amongst five sides on 10 points in 10th and 6th place respectively.

Previous articleFormer vice Presidents denounce political hatred

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nkwazi Beat Power Dynamos to Go Second

Nkwazi reclaimed second place on the FAZ Super League table following a 1-0 home win over Power Dynamos at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zanaco Make CAF Champions League Exit

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco have failed to reach the group stage of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League after being eliminated by Al Merreikh of Sudan at second...
Read more

10-Man Zesco Snatch Last Minute Draw against Leaders GBFC

Sports sports - 0
A late penalty denied leaders Green Buffaloes victory against Zesco United in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Forward Kelvin...
Read more

Champions Zesco Host Contenders Green Buffaloes

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United's title defence ambitions face a huge early season test this Saturday when they host 2021/2022 FAZ Super League leaders Green Buffaloes at...
Read more

Patson Thrilled With Wednesdays Europa Cup Four Goal Haul

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka is thrilled after scoring four goals when his English side Leicester City beat Spartak Moscow 4-3 in the Europa League...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.