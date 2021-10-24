Nkwazi reclaimed second place on the FAZ Super League table following a 1-0 home win over Power Dynamos at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

The Policemens’ victory knocked defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United from number two where they had sneaked into 24 hours earlier following a 1-1 away draw with Green Buffaloes in Lusaka.

But it took until the 83rd minute for Nkwazi to collect the win through a White Mwanambaba own-goal.



Mwanambaba’s heroic but futile attempt with a diving header to keep out unmarked Bernard Kumwenda’s shot went horribly wrong when the defender stood in for Power goalkeeper Justin Kakunta who was nowhere in sight.

Nkwazi rise to 15 points, after demoting Zesco to third on 12 points and are now five points behind leaders Buffaloes at the end of round eight.

Power are third from bottom with 5 points at the end of Week 8 as reality sunk in for new coach Mwenya Chipepo after winning his first game last weekend of how tough his mandate to revive the stuttering six-times fortunes are.

Meanwhile, new boys Kafue Celtic extended their unbeaten run to five games after the fifth placed side held Lusaka Dynamos to a 1-1 draw in the lunchtime kickoff of the Emboela doubleheader.

Marvin Jere put Lusaka Dynamos ahead in the 47th minute but Celtic won a 7th minute penalty that was converted by Mwiza Siwale.

Celtic have 12 points after collecting two draws and three wins as they prepare to host Nkana this Saturday at the same venue.

Meanwhile at the Trade Fair Grounds in Ndola, Indeni and Konkola Blades shared the spoils in this all-promotion clash.

Clement Mulenga put Indeni ahead in the 50th minute but his team mate and defender conceded a 61st minute own-goal to see Blades head back to Chililabombwe with a share of the points.

Indeni and Blades are amongst five sides on 10 points in 10th and 6th place respectively.