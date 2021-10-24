President Hakainde Hichilema has paid glowing tribute to all the freedom fighters who fought for the country’s liberation from colonial rule.

President Hichilema says the patriotism and selfless leadership exhibited by the brave men and women during the emancipation struggle should never be forgotten.

The Head of State implored the citizenry to emulate the hard work and selfless leadership demonstrated by the freedom fighters.

President Hichilema cited the late former President Dr Kenneth Kaunda and the late veteran politician Simon Zukas as some of the freedom fighters who sacrificed for the freedom the country is enjoying today.

“We cannot forget our brave men and women who made this freedom possible. It is very important that we pay tribute to our freedom fighters all of them without exception.

“We remember Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Mr Simon Zukas who passed on recently but did a great job for the generations to come. This generation of selfless and patriotic citizens sacrificed for the freedom we enjoy today.

“We thank God for them and we must not forget what they stood for, we must never forget their works, we must emulate their hard work and selfless leadership never forget,” he echoed.

The Head of State said this at the eve of the country’s 57th independence commemoration which falls to today the October 24, 2021.

Speaking during his first independence address as the Head of State, after scoping the August 12 2021, general elections.

President Hichilema called on Zambians to set aside their political differences and celebrate the country’s independence from the colonial masters.

He stressed during the national address that the 24th of October is a special day that gives the Zambian people an opportunity to reflect on the freedom and self-rule prevailing in the country.

Mr Hichilema says the Independence Day calls for the promotion of patriotism and national unity among the Zambians.

“The day invokes fond memories of those who fought hard and won us independence from colonial rule. This gives us an opportunity to reflect on our freedom and self-rule,” he said.

“The day also reminds us of the need to promote patriotism and national unity. On this day we have reasons to put aside our differences and celebrate our liberation from colonialism and celebrate our journey to a sovereign and prosperous Zambia,” the President noted.

This year’s 57th independence anniversary is being held under the theme “celebrating the new dawn anchored on good governance, national unity and development.”

Meanwhile President Hichilema assured the Zambian people that his administration will deliver on the campaign promises it made to the people prior to the August 12 general elections.

He promised to improve the livelihood of the people through prudent management of the country’s resources.

The President thanked the Zambian people for putting trust in the UPND alliance leadership.

“As we commemorate our 57th independence anniversary tomorrow lets be comforted by the fact that the new dawn is here. The new dawn brings renewed hope for the better Zambia, he said.

“You our people have put your trust in our administration and we believe that we will make your lives much better, it’s a commitment and a promise,” he noted

“You made the right choice we promised and we will deliver to you our people the rule of law as well as law and order,” he said.

And President Hichilema reiterated his commitment to ending corruption and lawlessness in the country.

The President stated that his administration will uphold transparence and accountability in the management of public affairs.

He further indicated that government agencies, civil society and the private sector will be accountable to the people of Zambia under his leadership.

Mr Hichilema promised in his independence message to make decisions that aim to better the living standards of the people.

He emphasized on the need to better the lives of the people so that they leave a dignified and decent life.

“The new dawn administration promised and will deliver to you, our people transparency and accountability in the management of public affairs, government agencies, civil society and the private sector will be accountable to the people, he said.

“We promise and we will take decisions and actions which offers the greatest benefit to our people. Our people deserve dignified lives, this we shall deliver,” he promised

“We do everything in our power to end corruption, lawlessness, poverty and indebtedness. Which have eroded our dignity and freedom as a people,” he concluded