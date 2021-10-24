Zambia’s outgoing Ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita has urged Zambians living in the diaspora to play a critical role in promoting economic diplomacy.

He indicated that economic diplomacy, as championed by President Hakainde Hichilema is intended to foster development in Zambia.

Mr Mukwita said this when he officiated at the virtual celebration of Zambia’s 57th Independency anniversary organized by Zambians living in Germany and attended virtually and in person by scores of members of the diaspora.

He stated that this year’s independence celebration theme “Celebrating a new dawn anchored on good governance” provides the foundation needed to anchor economic diplomacy.

Mr Mukwita explained that in his experience, foreign investors inquire about good governance, national unity and development as prerequisites for investment.

He noted that good governance ensures that there is a fair judicial system that protects investment, national unity and ensures that there is peace and stability.

Mr Mukwita said that the leadership of President Hichilema is committing itself to these ideals and asking the citizens to hold it accountable to them.

‘’This year’s theme for independency is a call on the Diaspora to commit themselves to the ideals of good governance, national unity and development wherever they may be, these ideals must be a mark of distinction and identity so much so that they become synonymous with Zambia”, he said.

Mr Mukwita also paid tribute to the diaspora for their commitment to development of their motherland, noting that the virtual independence celebration was his final official engagement as Ambassador to Germany since October 2017.

“Some of you have humanitarian activities that include building schools, donating educational materials, supporting efforts to combat COVID-19, assisting widows and orphans, and many other worthy causes”, said Mr Mukwita.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS by First Secretary, Press and Public Relations to Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany, Kellys Kaunda.