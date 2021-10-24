9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 24, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambians in the diaspora charged to promote economic diplomacy

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Zambians in the diaspora charged to promote economic diplomacy
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia’s outgoing Ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita has urged Zambians living in the diaspora to play a critical role in promoting economic diplomacy.

He indicated that economic diplomacy, as championed by President Hakainde Hichilema is intended to foster development in Zambia.

Mr Mukwita said this when he officiated at the virtual celebration of Zambia’s 57th Independency anniversary organized by Zambians living in Germany and attended virtually and in person by scores of members of the diaspora.

He stated that this year’s independence celebration theme “Celebrating a new dawn anchored on good governance” provides the foundation needed to anchor economic diplomacy.

Mr Mukwita explained that in his experience, foreign investors inquire about good governance, national unity and development as prerequisites for investment.

He noted that good governance ensures that there is a fair judicial system that protects investment, national unity and ensures that there is peace and stability.

Mr Mukwita said that the leadership of President Hichilema is committing itself to these ideals and asking the citizens to hold it accountable to them.

‘’This year’s theme for independency is a call on the Diaspora to commit themselves to the ideals of good governance, national unity and development wherever they may be, these ideals must be a mark of distinction and identity so much so that they become synonymous with Zambia”, he said.

Mr Mukwita also paid tribute to the diaspora for their commitment to development of their motherland, noting that the virtual independence celebration was his final official engagement as Ambassador to Germany since October 2017.

“Some of you have humanitarian activities that include building schools, donating educational materials, supporting efforts to combat COVID-19, assisting widows and orphans, and many other worthy causes”, said Mr Mukwita.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS by First Secretary, Press and Public Relations to Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany, Kellys Kaunda.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema lays his first wreath at the freedom statue

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambians in the diaspora charged to promote economic diplomacy

Zambia’s outgoing Ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita has urged Zambians living in the diaspora to play a critical role...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Horizon Green Village to construct 2,500 housing units in Chongwe district.

General News Chief Editor - 2
Horizon Green Village has launched the construction project of 2,500 housing units in Chongwe district. Horizon Green Village Chief Executive Officer Saul Kiwempindi disclosed...
Read more

Construction of Mansa ZAF base to commence

General News Chief Editor - 12
Zambia Airforce Commander, Colin Barry has disclosed that his office will soon embark on the construction of the Zambia Airforce base in Luapula Province. Brig....
Read more

Government launches the National Numeracy Framework

General News Chief Editor - 4
The government says the successful implementation of the National Numeracy Framework (NNF) will help to address the low outcomes among learners in science...
Read more

Action Aid Zambia is disappointed with ACC’s deal with Faith Musonda

General News Chief Editor - 7
Action Aid Zambia is disappointed with the move taken by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to allow the case involving journalist Faith Musonda who was...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.