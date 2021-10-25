A LAWYER and a police officer are on the run after they allegedly stole US$800,000 during a search party at a suspect’s home. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, in a statement, named the fugitives as Mutemwa Mutemwa State Counsel (SC) of Mutemwa Legal Practitioners and Detective Chief Inspector Mano Kayombo of Lusaka Central Police Station.

According to the statement, Mr. Hamoonga said that said the money is the property of Lloyd Chinjenge of House number 2415 Ibex Hill Lusaka. Mr Hamoonga said the incident occurred on 19th October, 2021 in Salama Park area, Lusaka, when police received information that Chinjenge was in possession of an undisclosed amount of money on his premises believed to have been unlawfully obtained.

He said a search party of officers, among them Detective Chief Inspector Kayombo was constituted to conduct searches on two premises belonging to Chinjenge in Salama Park and another in Ibex Hill.

Mr Hamoonga said both searches were witnessed by Mutemwa Mutemwa Junior on behalf of Chinjenge.

“Not known to the rest of the search party, whilst the search was going on at the ibex hill premise, Mano and Mutemwa SC, who was instructed by Mutemwa Jnr to assist, went to the Salama Park residence and picked up two bags suspected to have contained the sought money from one of the motor vehicles belonging to Chinjenge on his instruction for safe custody. The incident was witnessed by an officer undercover who was left to keep vigil at the said residence.

“The following day, the 20th October 2021 Chinjenge reported to the police that the said lawyers stole the $800,000=00 which he had entrusted them to secure,” Mr Hamoonga said.

He said when police summoned Mutemwa Jnr and under warn and caution, he disclosed that Mutemwa SC and Mano got the money amounting to $400,000.00 and not $800,000. Mr. Hamoonga said Mutemwa has since been arrested for theft.

“Meanwhile both Mutemwa SC and Mano Kayombo are on the run. Investigations into the matter continue and manhunt launched for the two named fugitives,” he said.

And, the police spokesperson has dispelled a report police officers ran away with $3 million after a search at Valden Findley’s home.

“As Zambia Police, we would like to state that the author of the article “Police Officers Run Away With Close To Us 3 Million After Search At Valden Findley’s House” making rounds on social media is confusing the operations that were undertaken by the Anti Corruption Commission at Mr Findley’s residence and Mr Chinjenge’s by Zambia Police. We further want to urge you the public to always spread verified information from designated official sources that are competent to comment on criminal matters,” Mr Hamoonga

Meanwhile, Zambia Police on the Copperbelt province has detained three suspects in connection with rubbing off “Nathan Chanda” from the wall of one of their stations.

In a viral video, suspected UPND cadres were seen rubbing off Chanda’s name from the wall of the Police Post in Luanshya on the basis that the former area mayor, is a PF member. According to a statement, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said a docket of discreditable conduct at a police station had been opened against the three suspects.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Eugene Hachobe 33 of house number 539/9,M , Elias Chisala 53 of house number 212/9 and Moses Chibanga 41 of house 423/9 all of Roan Township Luanshya were arrested after police investigations.

“This was after a group of people clad in UPND regalia went to Nathan Chanda police post and rubbed off the name ‘Nathan Chanda’ on the wall of the post.This occurred on October 22, this year at 15:00 hours,” he said.