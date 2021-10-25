9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 25, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia, Turkey to amend trade investments to realign them to the vision of the new dawn government

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Zambia, Turkey to amend trade investments to realign them to the vision...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government will propose partial amendments to the trade and economic cooperation agreements signed between Zambia and Turkey in order to realign them to the vision of the new dawn government of attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) that promotes value addition to raw materials, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga has said.

Mr Mulenga said it is important for Zambia and Turkey to work together to actualise the trade and economic agreements signed between the two countries and to reverse the low trade.

“Right now, it is true that our bilateral engagement through trade and investment is not very impressive. We are sitting at between US$19 to US$ 25 million in terms of trade volume when we are hoping to go beyond US$1 billion.

“I have come to understand that we have signed a lot of bilateral agreements, which have not been actualised by both countries. There are a few amendments that we need to bring to the table and see how we can make this a reality and the new dawn government is very committed to doing that,” Mr Mulenga said.

The Minister was speaking in Istanbul shortly before departure for Zambia after attending the 3rd Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum.

Mr Mulenga said government is determined to create jobs for Zambians through promotion of value addition and industrialisation.

“We have come to believe that Turkey has got the technology, ability, science and investment that we think we can partner with them and realise our vision as the New Dawn Government. We have come to understand that through value addition and industrialisation, we are going to create decent, pensionable and contractual jobs for our Zambian people,” Mr Mulenga said

He described his visit to Turkey as successful because he was able to meet and interact with Turkish investors that have expressed interested to invest in Zambia.

“I was very clear on the mandate that I had on the vision or rather the policy that the new dawn government has come up with to attract investment that will bring value addition to our country. For a very long time, Zambia has always depended on extractive industry but we want to go beyond that. As the new dawn government, we want to improve the living standards of our Zambian people by adding value addition to their crops,” Mr Mulenga said.

Meanwhile, Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) president Chabuka Kawesha said his organisation had received substantial investment inquiries mainly in agriculture and renewable energies at the just-ended Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum.

“We could see that they drew a lot of excitement and people are looking at Zambia as hub that can be utilised for feeding into other countries within the region. So, it is something that we can capitalise on. And given the flexibility and the willingness that we have seen from the government, I think as private investors, it is now the time to make our mark and to ensure that we establish solid partnerships with all the prospective investors that are looking at our market,” Dr Kawesha said

This was contained in a statement issued to ZANIS by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian embassy in Turkey, Jeremy Munyjali and approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Previous article7 people die in fatal road accident in Kapiri Mposhi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambia, Turkey to amend trade investments to realign them to the vision of the new dawn government

Government will propose partial amendments to the trade and economic cooperation agreements signed between Zambia and Turkey in order...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia, Turkey discuss investment

Economy Chief Editor - 4
Turkey’s Minister of Trade, Mehmet Mus has called for intensified collaboration between the Turkish private sector and the Zambian business community. He indicated that more...
Read more

Mutati concludes a successful visit to the United Arab Emirates

Economy Chief Editor - 13
Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati has concluded a successful visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Minister while in...
Read more

Government suspends Kasenseli gold mining operations in Mwinilunga district

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Government has today suspended mining and processing operations at Kasenseli gold mine in Mwinilunga district of North-western province. The mine was operating under...
Read more

Tanzania-Zambia railway records double-digit rise in freight traffic

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The Tanzania-Zambia railway recorded a 19.4 percent rise in freight traffic in the 2020/2021 financial year ended June 30, 2021. In a statement issued at...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.