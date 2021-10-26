9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo and Malawi Battle in Womens AFCON Qualifier

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Shepolopolo and Malawi Battle in Womens AFCON Qualifier
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo hope to advance to the final qualifying phase of the 2022 Womens AFCON on Tuesday as they host Malawi in the return leg of the first round at home in Lusaka.

Zambia are armed with an away goal ahead of the Malawi encounter at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg match played in Lilongwe last Thursday.

“I think as far as I am concerned the team is ready to meet Malawi,” said Zambia coach Bruce Mwape.

Mwape’s striker Rachael Kundananji said Shepolopolo wants to be clinical upfront.

“We are well prepared and we are ready for tomorrow to use every chance that we will have,” Kundananji said.

Malawi coach McNelbert Kazuwa is promising an improved display from the Scorchers.

“We are well prepared as a team and we expect to perform much better,” said Kazuwa.

Overall winners between Zambia and Malawi will face Namibia in the final qualifying round.

Previous articleDiscrimination against Learners living with HIV and on Antiretroviral Viral Therapy in schools on the Rise

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo and Malawi Battle in Womens AFCON Qualifier

Shepolopolo hope to advance to the final qualifying phase of the 2022 Womens AFCON on Tuesday as they...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PRO’S HIT LIST: Mixed Fortunes in CAF Action For Augustine and Larry

Sports sports - 0
Here is a wrap of selected performances of Chipolopolo players abroad. =SOUTH AFRICA Kaizer Chiefs beat SuperSport United 2-1 away on Sunday. Lazarus Kambole was an unused...
Read more

Red Arrows Advance to CAF Confedration Cup Final Playoff Round

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows are through to the pre-group playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup. Arrows drew 0-0 away in Angola to Premeiro de Agosto to...
Read more

Nkwazi Beat Power Dynamos to Go Second

Sports sports - 0
Nkwazi reclaimed second place on the FAZ Super League table following a 1-0 home win over Power Dynamos at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka. The...
Read more

Zanaco Make CAF Champions League Exit

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco have failed to reach the group stage of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League after being eliminated by Al Merreikh of Sudan at second...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.