Shepolopolo hope to advance to the final qualifying phase of the 2022 Womens AFCON on Tuesday as they host Malawi in the return leg of the first round at home in Lusaka.

Zambia are armed with an away goal ahead of the Malawi encounter at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg match played in Lilongwe last Thursday.

“I think as far as I am concerned the team is ready to meet Malawi,” said Zambia coach Bruce Mwape.

Mwape’s striker Rachael Kundananji said Shepolopolo wants to be clinical upfront.

“We are well prepared and we are ready for tomorrow to use every chance that we will have,” Kundananji said.

Malawi coach McNelbert Kazuwa is promising an improved display from the Scorchers.

“We are well prepared as a team and we expect to perform much better,” said Kazuwa.

Overall winners between Zambia and Malawi will face Namibia in the final qualifying round.