General News
President Hichilema commended for honouring freedom fighters

President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Chinsali district in Muchinga province. President Hichilema’s plane touched down at Chinsali airstrip at exactly 10:57 hours.

While in Chinsali, the President is expected to hold meetings with traditional leaders and officials from the United Party for National Development (UPND).

The President is also expected to inspect the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) provincial studios, Chinsali water project as well as visit the General Hospital before holding a wreath laying ceremony at the burial site of the late freedom fighter Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe.

And a senior citizen in Chinsali district has commended Hakainde Hichilema for honouring gallant men and women who fought for the liberation of Zambia.

Hearings Sabi told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in an interview that the gesture has shown that the President Hichilema cares for freedom fighters.

Mr. Sabi said there was need to appreciate freedom fighters for their sacrifice which resulted in the peace and unity Zambian citizens have enjoyed since independence.

“The freedom fighters had put their lives of a chopping board for them to earn and secure the political and freedom that we have enjoyed since 1964,” he said.

Mr. Sabi added that President Hichilema has demonstrated respect for honouring freedom fighters especially those in Chinsali district.

He explained that laying a wreath at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe’s grave in the district will be memorable and will add to the history of Chinsali which produced a number of freedom fighters.

Mr. Sabi has meanwhile appealed to the President to continue honouring the gallant men and women.

And a freedom fighter, Rodwell Mwansabamba, has appealed to government to consider assisting freedom fighters financially saying most of them are suffering and need urgent help from government.

Mr. Mwansabamba said by doing so, freedom fighters will live a better life.

He further thanked President Hichilema for honouring the late freedom fighters who are buried in various provinces.

“I wish our President long life for remembering and honouring freedom fighters in the nation including those in Chinsali, may he live long and remain blessed,” he said.

