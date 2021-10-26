9.5 C
President Hichilema terminates Contract for Zambia Security Intelligence Service (ZSIS) Director General

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect terminated the contracts of Zambia Security Intelligence Service (ZSIS) Director General, Hector Sikazwe and his deputy Edith Mwenya.

President Hichilema has relieved the two of their duties pursuant to Articles 92(1), 92(2) (f) and 270 of the Constitution of Zambia.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Anthony Bwalya, said in a statement to ZANIS that President Hichilema has since thanked Mr. Sikazwe and Mrs. Mwenya for their services to the government and wished them well in their future endeavors.

And President Hichilema has appointed Friday Nyambe as Director General of the Zambia Security Intelligence Service, replacing Mr. Sikazwe.

Mrs. Mwenya has been replaced by Francis Mwale as Deputy Director General of the Zambia Security Intelligence Service.

“Both appointments are in exercise the of powers vested in the President by Article 92(2)(f) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, as read with Section 4(1) and (2) of the Zambia Security Intelligence Service Act No. 14 of 1998 respectively,” Mr. Bwalya said.

The Head of State has since congratulated Mr. Nyambe and Mr. Mwale on their new appointments and wished them God’s blessings as they discharge their duties.

Previous articleThe Rot at Zambian Airways: The Board clears CEO of wrong doings

