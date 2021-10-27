9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Sports
CAF Envoys Zanaco and Arrows in Mid-Week Action

Continental representatives Zanaco and Red Arrows today begin their 2021/2022 FAZ Super League catch-up race with respective rescheduled away dates.

The CAF Confederation Cup envoys who are in the relegation zone after playing five games each have three matches in hand that they have to clear before resuming their continental quest on November 28.

Fifteenth placed Zanaco are away in Ndola this afternoon to face Forest Rangers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Forest has actually been the most inconvenienced side due to Zanaco and Arrows league inactivity.

They return to action for the first time since the start of the FIFA International Match break on October 2 when they drew 1-1 away to second placed Nkwazi in Lusaka.

Eleventh placed Forest who have 9 points also has a date against Arrows next week to complete their league backlog.

Today’s game will also test Zanaco’s road to recovery who have drawn two and won one game after starting the league campaign with two successive losses.

And Zanaco will stay on the Copperbelt after the match to prepare for Sundays clash against fellow struggling giants Power Dynamos at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Meanwhile, Arrows will be battling to leave the bottom of the table when they visit fellow strugglers Prison Leopards who are just above them at number 17.

