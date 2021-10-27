Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu has assured the nation that the situation in the country is peaceful contrary to what is being portrayed by some political parties.

Mr. Mwiimbu has however noted with concern some isolated cases of violence being recorded in some parts of the country.

The minister said this in response to a point of order raised by Leader of the Opposition, Brian Mundubile and Chama Constituency Member of Parliament, Davison Mung’andu on the escalating levels of violence in the country.

“On 8th October 2021, Mr. Christopher Shakafuswa was appearing before court over an election petition case and allegedly manhandled a witness. Investigations in this matter are on-going and the nation will be informed of the outcome in due course,” he said.

He also noted the violence in Kaumbwe Constituency where the Zambia Police recorded a number of incidents during the campaign period.

Mr Mwiimbu also indicated incidents on voting day during the Kaumbwe by-elections where the Zambia Police impounded a motor vehicle found with offensive weapon and chitenge material stating that investigations in this matter are underway.

He has since urged the Zambia Police Service to expeditiously bring all those perpetrators of violence to book regardless of their political affiliations.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema during the official opening of Parliament reiterated that the new dawn government does not condone any forms of violence.

Mr Mwiimbu said the President therefore directed the law enforcement agencies to be professional in their discharge of their duties.

He said government is committed to ensuring that the people of Zambia fully enjoy their civil rights and liberties.

“The Zambia Police Service is implementing measures of ensuring violence comes to an end such as enhancing understanding and cooperation among party members, leaders of political parties and party cadres, enhance crowd management control, discouraging political parties from ferrying cadres whenever there is a by-election among others,” he explained.

Mr Mwiimbu has warned perpetrators of violence that they will be dealt with regardless of their political affiliation.

He said the new dawn administration is anchored on the rule of law.