Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape was comforted to see his side advance to the final qualifying round of the Morocco 2022 African Women’s Championship after eliminating Malawi 4-3 on aggregate.

The Zambia Women’s National Team on Tuesday afternoon beat Malawi 3-2 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka in the final leg just days after the first leg match finished 1-1 in Lilongwe.

Shepolopolo held on to win the match despite being scared twice by the visiting Scorchers at home.

In a post-match briefing, Mwape said Zambia must improve ahead of the final round where they will face Namibia.

“We didn’t play well compared to the way we played in Malawi,” Mwape said.

“But the most important thing is qualifying to the next round.”

Mwape added:”There is still time to correct where we made mistakes.”