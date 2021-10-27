Government has reassured beneficiaries of the social cash transfer that it will continue with the programme to achieve its purpose of realising improved wellbeing of people in communities.

Acting Lusaka District Commissioner Maureen Chilende made the reassurance to beneficiaries in Lusaka during the social cash transfer payment today.

Mrs. Chilende said this is contrary to speculations that the new government would discontinue the social cash transfer programme.

She said government is fully committed to continue implementing the programme adding that beneficiaries have been receiving funds whose disbursement began on 22nd October 2021 for Lusaka district.

She has since encouraged the 14,623 beneficiaries of the programme in Lusaka district to prudently utilise the funds.

“Small as the money may seem, just know that big investments begin with small inputs,” she said.

Mrs. Chilende added that the social protection programme is one of government’s initiatives to cushion citizens’ sufferings as a result of extreme poverty.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries have applauded government for remaining committed to the social cash transfer scheme.

James Zulu, a beneficiary of Lusaka’s Chainda area, said his family is now able to afford three meals per day since he started receiving funds in 2014.

Mr. Zulu added that he has also invested some money in his tailoring business which he said was flourishing.

He added that the profit from the business is enabling him to pay his children’s school fees and meet other school requirements.

“Social cash transfer funds can be used more effectively to impact other aspects of people’s lives if they are well planned for and invested,” he noted.

Mr. Zulu affirmed that the programme was having a positive impact on poor and vulnerable households and thanked the government for initiating such progressive schemes.